Special Weather Statement issued for Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Osceola A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Osceola County through 600 PM EDT At 524 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Saint Cloud, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kissimmee, Saint Cloud, West Lake Toho and Osceola Heritage Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH