Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lafayette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE COUNTY At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Argyle, or 9 miles east of Darlington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Darlington, Shullsburg, Argyle, Wiota, South Wayne, Lamont, Gratiot and Woodford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH