The Washington County Historic Courthouse is now accepting vendor applications for the 28th Annual Christmas at the Courthouse event Nov. 20-Nov. 21. This is a competitive and juried event that seeks local vendors with a variety of handcrafted and/or local goods. Approximately 30 vendors will be selected this year. To be eligible, submit the vendor application, and photos of the product and booth setup for review by Sept. 3. Payment is due within seven days of notification of acceptance into the event. A sample of the product is not required; however, it is encouraged to assist the jury in making their final decisions. Washington County Parks staff will determine booth locations based on the needs of the event. Brief tours of the space may be arranged by calling 651-275-7075.