Watford captain Troy Deeney is leaving the club after 11 years, 419 appearances and 160 goals and has declared that the Hornets will stay in his heart ‘forever’. 33-year-old Deeney, who struggled with injury last season and has only featured sparingly from the bench so far on the club’s return to the Premier League, has been let go a year before his contract was due to expire. He is now expected to join Championship club Birmingham.