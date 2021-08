A Michigan State Police K-9 is recovering at the Michigan State University Veterinary Clinic after being attacked by an unleashed dog in Hartford this morning. The canine handler was doing a search for accelerants at the scene of a possible arson. The trooper shot and killed the attacking dog as he was unable to stop it from attacking his K9. The four-and-a-half year old MSP K-9 is in stable condition and no people were hurt.