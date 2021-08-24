Landmark Theatres to Open at Scottsdale Quarter

Landmark Theatres is the nation’s largest specialized theatre chain dedicated to independent cinema and high-quality mainstream film, with 23 markets across the U.S. The opening of the Scottsdale-based theater will coincide with the fall release of prestige pictures that are unveiled during the award season cycle. Locals will have the chance to enjoy these films in an upscale setting. Landmark Theatres provides filmgoers with exclusive amenities, including the best in digital projection, seating, gourmet concession items, as well as Landmark’s signature brand of customer service.