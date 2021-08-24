Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oneida County, NY

Oneida County sees 43 new positive COVID-19 cases

Romesentinel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the statewide seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 infections was measured at around 3.2%. In Oneida County, there were 43 new cases of the virus on Monday and there have been no new virus-related deaths since Aug. 10. With infection rates on a continued slow climb, Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke Tuesday to actions she is taking in the next several days to put a plan in place to further combat the virus.

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oneida County, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Oneida County, NY
Coronavirus
Oneida County, NY
Health
County
Oneida County, NY
Oneida County, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#New Yorkers#Dashboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Rescues, power outages in aftermath of Ida

Louisiana communities battered by Hurricane Ida are facing a new danger: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat. Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving the entire city of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when power would return. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said 25,000 utility workers were in the state to help restore electricity, with more on the way. Officials say it could be weeks before electricity is restored in some spots. At least four deaths were blamed on the storm.
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy