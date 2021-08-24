Oneida County sees 43 new positive COVID-19 cases
On Tuesday, the statewide seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 infections was measured at around 3.2%. In Oneida County, there were 43 new cases of the virus on Monday and there have been no new virus-related deaths since Aug. 10. With infection rates on a continued slow climb, Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke Tuesday to actions she is taking in the next several days to put a plan in place to further combat the virus.romesentinel.com
