Fair Trade Shopping: The Building Stones Fair Trade Shoppe at Stone Presbyterian Church, 8 South Park Row, Clinton, is open every Thursday and every second Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Unique handmade gift items from 38 different countries can be found. Purchasing fair trade items ensures artisans and small farmers have fair wages and healthy working conditions, providing dignity and sustainable development and hope to marginalized people, the shop says. The Fair Trade Shoppe also sells at the Clinton Farmer’s Market every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For now, face masks are required. For more information, visit the Building Stones Fair Trade Shoppe on Facebook.