Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tracking continued intense heat, lack of rain

By Jessica Hafner
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy with lows in the mid-70s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index between 103-105. EXTENDED: Tomorrow is looking very similar with a better chance of storms to our north across the Iowa/Missouri border in the afternoon. Heat indices will range between 103-105. Thursday looks to be the last day of triple-digit heat indices or above with highs in the upper 90s, but there could be a couple of storms by afternoon as we get some upper-level energy to force some isolated to scattered development. As high pressure slowly works east, highs will only fall a few degrees to the low to mid-90s Friday through Sunday, with the heat index in the upper 90s. Sunday night into Monday, we'll be watching for a front that will bring a better shot at more organized showers and storms into early next week. That will effectively cool us back into the upper 80s which is closer to our seasonal average. Next week looks a bit more active with another low-pressure system developing to our southwest that could send more rain and storms our way by the middle-end of next week.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Heat Indices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentKFOR

Dangerous Heat Continues

Tuesday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. An isolated storm is possible in southern Oklahoma. Lows will drop to the low 70s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be even hotter with highs in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies and a heat index in the low 100s. The sizzling temperatures will continue until the heat dome slides away this weekend. A northwest flow of the jet stream arrives Sunday, dropping highs to near 90 degrees. Storm chances increase with a front late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Much cooler air will follow with highs possibly dropping to the 70s on Wednesday. Stay tuned!

Comments / 0

Community Policy