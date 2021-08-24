Tracking continued intense heat, lack of rain

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy with lows in the mid-70s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index between 103-105. EXTENDED: Tomorrow is looking very similar with a better chance of storms to our north across the Iowa/Missouri border in the afternoon. Heat indices will range between 103-105. Thursday looks to be the last day of triple-digit heat indices or above with highs in the upper 90s, but there could be a couple of storms by afternoon as we get some upper-level energy to force some isolated to scattered development. As high pressure slowly works east, highs will only fall a few degrees to the low to mid-90s Friday through Sunday, with the heat index in the upper 90s. Sunday night into Monday, we'll be watching for a front that will bring a better shot at more organized showers and storms into early next week. That will effectively cool us back into the upper 80s which is closer to our seasonal average. Next week looks a bit more active with another low-pressure system developing to our southwest that could send more rain and storms our way by the middle-end of next week.