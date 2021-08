DETROIT - Ready for a last blast of summer fun? Pencil in a daytrip and head to Detroit, where you still have time to get on the water and check out some cool spots. We try to highlight lots of ways you can have fun across both peninsulas. In Detroit this summer, we’ve shared some peeks of its cool urban oasis called The Beach, and its huge outdoor playground known as the Monroe Street Midway. Those are both great ideas offering hours of outside activities.