FREE fun for families as Inside OUT Open Air Dining & Marketplace enters final week

Looking for low cost fun activities for your family to finish out the summer? The Kent Downtown Partnership is staging its last remaining Inside OUT Open Air event this coming Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, between the hours of 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This event is FREE and open to the public and includes interesting activities which you can share with your children.

Here is a listing of a few features:

Free musical entertainment. First Avenue between Titus and Meeker will be closed allowing a veritable outdoor music venue. The KDP has brought a variety of musicians to this event representing varied music styles and tempos.

Free arts and crafts kits courtesy of the Kent Library, such as giant bubble blowing and a free pop-up park. Located at the Rosebud Park on First Avenue between Meeker and Gowe, the pop-up park features a colorful obstacle course made from natural and recycled materials. The pop-up park includes other kid’s crafts, taekwondo demonstrations, and a scavenger hunt! The roses are in bloom and the surrounding trees bring shade to this charming open space. Come make some memories together.

Free selfie station and publish art! All ages can get in a few steps to 314 West Meeker Street where you can snap selfies in a giant frame, pose in a mock swing and journey through Kent’s history while marveling at the new mural “Bringing Our Home to the World” by Nickalas Goettling, gracing the open space. The mural chronicles images depicting Kent’s origins from Native American times through its rich agricultural traditions, industrial expansion and growth as a leader in space technologies. According to the Kent Public Arts Map, “Artist Nickalas Goettling designed this mural with imagery representing Kent’s long and varied history.”

A second new mural on Meeker Street “Kent in E Major” By Ian Shearer. The art map states “Artist Ian Shearer designed this mural with imagery representing some of Kent’s iconic locations.” Why not play a game of iSpy and see how many landmarks you can recognize.

If you do have a budget to spend you will find a variety of vendors, artists in tents and stalls to stroll through and find a treasure. And of course all the wonderful kid-friendly shops like Retro Emporium, The Rusty Raven, Sweet Themes Bakery, Page Turner Books, and the Seattle Children’s Bargain Boutique.

Don’t let slender means hold you back from having some family fun in downtown Kent. At the InsideOUT OpenAir Dining and Marketplace, there’s fun to fit every budget.