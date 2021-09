MIAMI GARDENS — To describe Jaelan Phillips in a word as he increased his practice workload on Wednesday, the right term would be eager. “I’ve just been sitting, literally just itching, crawling out of my skin to get back,” said Phillips, the Miami Dolphins’ rookie outside linebacker, on Wednesday after the team’s first of two joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons ahead of their Saturday night preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium. “I’m blessed that I could come out here, get the reps that I get. I’m definitely feeling better and excited to keep going.”