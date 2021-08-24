Cancel
CBS DFW

Kemp ISD Closes Schools Rest Of Week Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

 6 days ago
KEMP, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Kemp ISD has closed all schools for the rest of the week, Superintendent James Young announced in a letter to parents, staff and students on Tuesday, August 24.

He cited a “rapid and significant rise” of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the school district.

While extra-curricular activities at the junior high are cancelled during the campus closures, high school events and practices will continue.

All district facilities will be disinfected during this time, he said.

READ FULL LETTER HERE:

Dear Kemp ISD Family,

With student, staff and community safety in mind, as well as the rapid and significant rise of positive COVID cases in Kemp ISD, all Kemp ISD campuses will be closed Wednesday, August 25th through Friday, August 27th, 2021. School will resume on Monday, August 30th, 2021. The Kemp ISD district calendar has additional instructional minutes built in so that students will not be required to make up these three instructional days. Students will not be held responsible for instruction during this closure.

Extra-curricular activities at the Junior High are cancelled during the closure. High School extra-curricular events and practices will continue and be organized by the appropriate head coaches and directors, please contact the appropriate individual(s) for further information concerning scheduling.

While we understand that this may cause an inconvenience for families, we are taking this time to mitigate the spread of the COVID virus, as we thoroughly disinfect all district facilities including transportation.

All Kemp LSD staff will continue to work from district facilities, while following safety protocols.

While we are closed, we will still conduct COVID testing by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, please call Liz Thorne, District Nurse, at 903-498-1400 x 2008 or email liz.thorne@kempisd.org.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we place the safety and wellness of our students and staff first.

Dr. James R. Young

Superintendent

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
#Covid 19#Isd#High School#Public Health#Covid#District Nurse#Liz Thorne Kempisd Org
