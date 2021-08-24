Cancel
NFL

What does ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 conference alliance mean for the beleaguered Big 12?

By KELLIS ROBINETT
Raleigh News & Observer
 6 days ago

The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 announced a first-of-its-kind conference alliance Tuesday that commissioners from each league expect will bring stability to an unsteady college sports landscape. But that wasn’t the news of the day for folks who live in Big 12 country. That was provided after the press conference...

www.newsobserver.com

