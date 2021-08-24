Kansas State Football: 2021 Tight End Preview

Last season, we received a brief glimpse of what the Kansas State offense looks like with a legit pass catching tight end, and right when it was getting good, it was extinguished by the Skylar Thompson injury. Briley Moore moved on to try his luck in the NFL (undrafted, currently on the Titans injured reserved with a torn ACL, so not great luck thus far) but Skylar is back and ready to toss the pill over the middle to an old newcomer and an intriguing cast of up-and-comers the coaching staff has collected over the last few seasons.