Jefferson City, MO

Woman dies in Cole County Jail

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A woman apparently jailed on drug possession charges was found dead Tuesday morning in the Cole County Jail.

Jail staff found Tiffany McCormack, 35, dead, according to a Cole County Sheriff's Office news release. The release said there was no sign of injury on McCormack. She was being housed alone, the release says.

Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said in the release that his office has asked Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism to investigate McCormack's death. An autopsy is pending, Wheeler said.

McCormack was charged July 1 with felony drug possession, according to online court records. Records say a hearing in her case was postponed Monday because she was uncooperative with jail staff. She was later charged with two misdemeanors -- drug possession and driving without a license -- on July 29.

