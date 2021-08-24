Jets' Vinny Curry: Placed on reserve/NFI
The Jets moved Curry to the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports. Coach Robert Saleh said back in July that Curry could be available by Week 2, but his shift to the reserve/NFI list means he will be forced to sit out the first six weeks of the 2021 season. The veteran defensive end appeared in 11 games with the Eagles last season, during which time he racked up 16 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0