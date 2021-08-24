Cancel
Jets' Vinny Curry: Placed on reserve/NFI

The Jets moved Curry to the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports. Coach Robert Saleh said back in July that Curry could be available by Week 2, but his shift to the reserve/NFI list means he will be forced to sit out the first six weeks of the 2021 season. The veteran defensive end appeared in 11 games with the Eagles last season, during which time he racked up 16 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery.

Jets DE Vinny Curry Will Miss 2021 Season Due To Blood Disorder

Jets DE Vinny Curry announced that he will miss the 2021 season due to the effects of a blood disorder. The team diagnosed the issue in July and it necessitated the removal of Curry’s spleen. While he was recovering, he developed blood clots and needed to go on blood thinners.
Jets' Curry has rare blood disorder, hopes to play in 2022

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets defensive end Vinny Curry has a rare blood disorder that required his spleen to be removed. The 33-year-old Curry wrote in a post on Twitter on Wednesday that Jets team doctors discovered the disorder last month, but he didn’t specify the condition ailing him. Curry said he was projected to return to the field in mid-September, but developed blood clots and can not have physical contact for three to six months. Curry was signed in March but he has not been active for training camp. He was placed on the non-football injury list Tuesday, ending his season.
Former Eagles DE Vinny Curry to miss 2021 season after developing blood clots following removal of spleen

Former Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry announced that he’s going to miss the entire 2021 NFL season after doctors diagnosed him with blood clots. Curry had been diagnosed with a rare blood disorder that required the removal of his spleen and the blood clots formed during recovery. The veteran DE is expected to make a full recovery and he plans on playing in 2022.
New York Jets' Vinny Curry out for season with rare blood disorder after surgery to remove spleen

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets made a roster move on Tuesday that ended veteran defensive end Vinny Curry's season. Curry announced Wednesday on social media that he had his spleen removed in July after the Jets diagnosed him with a rare blood disorder. During his recovery from the operation, Curry developed blood clots, requiring him to go on blood thinners and avoid contact for three-to-six months and miss the season.
Jets lose Vinny Curry for season in another blow to pass rush

The Jets’ pass rush plan for the season continues to unravel. Less than a week after defensive end Carl Lawson was lost for the season due to an Achilles injury, fellow defensive end Vinny Curry is also lost for the year after New York placed the veteran on the reserve/non-football injury list on Tuesday, ending his season.
NY Jets DE Vinny Curry reveals reason behind season-ending diagnosis

New York Jets defensive end Vinny Curry took to social media to shed light on his season-ending diagnosis on Wednesday, revealing that blood clots are causing him to miss out on the 2021 season. ud83dude4fud83cudffe God Got Me pic.twitter.com/vBWZnVqAXS. — Vinny Curry (@MrGetFlee99) August 25, 2021. Curry, signer of a...
New York Jets incoming DE Vinny Curry out for the season

The New York Jets’ beleaguered pass rush took another hit on Tuesday, as the team announced that defensive end Vinny Curry was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. Such a designation will force him to miss the entirety of the 2021 season, as Curry was originally placed on the Active/NFI list.
Ex-Marshall star, current New York Jet Vinny Curry to miss NFL season

New York Jets defensive lineman Vinny Curry will miss the entire NFL season, the former Marshall University standout announced Wednesday morning on Twitter. Curry, who was the 2011 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year for the Thundering Herd and was a second-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles the following spring, wrote in a tweet that Jets doctors diagnosed him with a rare blood disorder in July, which led to the removal of his spleen. Initially the doctors thought Curry could return to football in September, but he developed blood clots and had to go on blood thinners that require him to avoid physical contact for the next three-to-six months.
Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
Peyton Manning Finally Reveals Answer To Long Asked Question

Peyton Manning will be remembered in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pass through the NFL. However, that didn’t prevent him from going through his career with one of the worst postgame looks ever seen in football: the gigantic red blotch on his forehead. After he carved...
Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...

