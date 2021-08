VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI — Police have identified the construction worker who was killed on I-94 near Paw Paw Friday night as a 35-year-old man from Grand Rapids. Reason Tillman-Morgan, according to the Michigan State Police, was conducting bridge work on I-94 at County Road 653 in Van Buren County at around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, when the crane he was operating was struck by a semitrailer.