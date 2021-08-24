Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Signs one-year extension

Molina signed a one-year, $10 million contract extension Tuesday that will keep him with the Cardinals through 2022, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. In his age-38 season, Molina has slashed .259/.304/.376 with eight home runs and 51 RBI while providing his typical, Hall of Fame-worthy defense behind the plate. August has been a strong month for the veteran, as he's hit .302 with nine RBI in 15 games. Although he requires more frequent off-days at this age, Molina has suffered minimal offensive drop-off in recent years, so it's fair to expect similar numbers at the plate next season. Currently fourth on the all-time games caught list, Molina needs 147 more games to pass Bob Boone and Carlton Fisk for second in baseball history.