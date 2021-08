Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke to MainStreet Truth or Consequences Inc. Executive Director, Linda DeMarino about space tourism in New Mexico. On July 11, 2021, Virgin Galactic successfully completed its first fully crewed spaceflight from Spaceport America in Sierra County. She was one of a few people able to experience the launch first-hand and said, “it was spectacular to see it actually happen.” DeMarino also talked about the economic effects of the Covid pandemic in Truth or Consequences. Information available at spaceportamerica.com; torcmainstreet.org; sierracountynewmexico.info/gosierracounty; on Facebook at MainStreetTruthorConsequences.