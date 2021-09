I am switching over to NSXT from V and trying to figure out how to convert my script to apply NSXT Tags to new VMs being built. Any help would be appreciated. Have you tried running the code I posted above verbatim? There are lots of problems w/ the way that you've modified your script. $apiendpoint is not defined correctly since you've commented it out and is not before you capture your base_url. Commenting out scope doesn't work the way you've done here. I've cleaned up my script example further so you can omit scope if you don't need it and change the get-vm call to base on a vmnamefilter variable.