A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed on the Danforth Ponds. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) sampled the shoreline at Danforth Bay on August 25. Cyanobacteria cell counts were 35,000 cells/ml of cyanobacteria (Planktothrix and Dolichospermum) in areas that appeared mostly clear. However, conditions rapidly change each day, and photo evidence and reports suggest that higher concentrations are observed at different times of the day. Look out for blue-green flecks which can represent thousands to millions of cells. NHDES has issued a cyanobacteria bloom advisory for those who use the waterbody for recreation. The advisory is not based on a toxin evaluation and is intended as a precautionary measure for short term exposure.