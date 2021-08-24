Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Why and how to make a medical app all you need to know

By GISuser
gisuser.com
 6 days ago

Technology in medicine is a hot topic these days. And rightfully so. According to Grandviewreasearch, the mHealth apps market grew by 14.3% from 2019 to 2020, and when we add COVID as a key factor, we can expect a CAGR of 17-18% year-on-year for the next five years. It eventually turns out to be a potential niche for startup projects, and in this article, we will see why mHealth apps are worth creating and how to make a medical app.

gisuser.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Apps#Health And Fitness#Smartphone App#Health Technology#Mhealth#Covid#Cagr#Healthcare#Health Lifestyle#Procoders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
Related
Softwarereadwrite.com

7 GA4 Benefits You Should Know

Google Analytics (GA), possibly the world’s most popular reporting tool, has just gotten better with its new property, Google Analytics 4. If you are already using Google Analytics to track behavioral and analytical data in your business, you may be wondering whether or not it’s necessary to upgrade to GA4.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

What you need to know about Android App Bundles

Back in 2018, Google introduced a new way to upload apps into Google Play: the Android App Bundle. Fast forward to August 2021, and it's now a requirement that all new applications submitted to Google use the format. Unless you're a developer, you probably won't see any changes. We'll talk...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Are You a Medical Student or Professional? Here Are 5 Apps You Need to Use

If you find yourself struggling as a medical student or a medical professional and have given up on books to help you out, it might be time to look in a new direction. Here is a list of the best apps every medical student and professional must have on their mobile phone to help them become better healthcare professionals.
Electronicstechacrobat.com

All you need to know about an electronic Stethoscope

The technology used in electronic Stethoscopes is quite new still that’s why different models of an electronic Stethoscope work differently. However, all these models are different from the usual Stethoscopes when it comes to sound collection, transmission, and amplification as these processes are entirely electronic. If you seek to get the best electronic Stethoscopes, Ekuore is a perfect place for you, and it offers different medical devices, including Digital Stethoscope Ekuore and more.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Everything You Need to Know About the New Philips Hue App Update

Philips recently updated its Hue app to version 4.0. With this update came tweaks to the Hue interface along with over 100 additional modifications. These changes include what the company calls a “ground-up” revamp of the popular smart lighting app. So, what did Philips modify? Let’s take a look. Meet...
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

How to add a free digital vaccine certificate to Wallet on iPhone

Now that you’ve got the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna or Johson & Johnson, how do you prove it?. Well, you can carry around your vaccination card just in case you need it to travel or gain entry to a gathering place, job or in-person event. Or you can take a few minutes and add a secure digital vaccine certificate, or passport, to Apple Wallet on your iPhone. We’ll show you how.
Cell PhonesTechRepublic

COVID vaccine card apps to digitize and store your health records

Many businesses are requiring proof of vaccination for entry and some states are offering COVID vaccine card apps to store and display health credentials during the pandemic. In the U.S., more than 166 million people, or about half of the population, are currently fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker. In recent months, inoculation rates have plateaued as cases surge due to the more contagious delta variant. Amid a potential "fourth wave" and shifting public health guidelines, many businesses are requiring proof of vaccination to gain entry.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to change app icons on your iPhone

Apple's iPhone is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones around, but owners may find it hard to make their iPhone stand out in a sea of near-identical home screens. Thanks to iOS 14, however, Apple lets users create custom app icons so they can finally call their iPhone their own.
Healthmobihealthnews.com

Doctors look to tech for the future but need assurance it will work

LAS VEGAS – Doctors are interested in adopting more digital health technologies in the future, Jesse Ehrenfeld, former chair of the board of trustees for the American Medical Association (AMA), said at HIMSS21 here yesterday. In fact, the AMA compared survey data on digital health adoption collected in 2019 to...
ElectronicsPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Google Nest Cam: Everything you need to know

Google has unveiled the next-generation Nest Cam, featuring a new battery system and other exciting features. Even with the previous leak that happened on its own store, the newest version of the Google Nest has been a much-awaited addition to the Nest family, and now it’s finally here. Read on...
Cell PhonesCNET

Your iPhone can stop apps from tracking you. Here's how to get started in iOS 14

If you've spent any time shopping online, you're probably familiar with the creepy feeling that arises when you click on a pair of shoes and find an ad for that very pair follows you on every site and app you visit for the next week. A new feature on your iPhone in iOS 14.5 and later updates aims to keep your online life more private by giving you the option to turn off ad tracking within apps you use. (You can also check out all the new features in the latest iOS 14.7, and what we're expecting in the upcoming iOS 15 release.)
Texas Stateoutdoorchannelplus.com

Why True Velocity Ammo is Revolutionary: Everything You Need to Know

Using technology from other industries has allowed True Velocity to perfect composite-cased ammunition, and not since the advent of smokeless powder has new technology held the potential to change the ammunition market so drastically. Brass rifle cartridges containing smokeless powder became popular near the end of the 19th century, and...
Public HealthPhramalive.com

Telehealth and the changing medical landscape post pandemic

Telehealth and the changing medical landscape post pandemic. At the start of 2020, telemedicine grew at a reasonable rate as convenience took hold; this was short-lived. As the pandemic progressed, telemedicine companies experienced explosive growth. With persons still wanting to consult with physicians, doctors embraced the platforms whole-heartedly, especially as the US government suspended regulations that would limit by geography. The key question from investors and industry stakeholders is whether the telemedicine increase will be sustained post pandemic, or how it will transform. This article will explore and offer considerations to how innovation and changes in telemedicine can fit comfortably, and successfully, into the U.S. healthcare ecosystem.
Technologygisuser.com

HRMS: What is it and why does your company need it?

With all the changes that we experience day by day, it is not strange to imagine that companies are increasingly automated and that their processes are carried by some software, not only due to considerable cost savings, but also because they also add competitive advantages: such as example of this, the HRMS.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
CNET

Leave your vaccination card at home. Here's how to keep a digital copy on your phone

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The delta plus variant isn't slowing down, making cities and businesses double down on COVID-19 safety protocols. New York is requiring proof of vaccination, and so is San Francisco. While most companies are incentivizing getting the shot (the Pfizer vaccine has now received full FDA approval), many establishments like gyms, restaurants, bars and indoor event venues are making it a requirement. For example, in Colorado, where I live, a handful of large concert venues owned by AEG Presents recently announced they'll require vaccination for anyone who wishes to attend a show. It's simple -- no proof, no entry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy