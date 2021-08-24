Why and how to make a medical app all you need to know
Technology in medicine is a hot topic these days. And rightfully so. According to Grandviewreasearch, the mHealth apps market grew by 14.3% from 2019 to 2020, and when we add COVID as a key factor, we can expect a CAGR of 17-18% year-on-year for the next five years. It eventually turns out to be a potential niche for startup projects, and in this article, we will see why mHealth apps are worth creating and how to make a medical app.gisuser.com
Comments / 0