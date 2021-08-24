Why and how to make a medical app all you need to know

If you've spent any time shopping online, you're probably familiar with the creepy feeling that arises when you click on a pair of shoes and find an ad for that very pair follows you on every site and app you visit for the next week. A new feature on your iPhone in iOS 14.5 and later updates aims to keep your online life more private by giving you the option to turn off ad tracking within apps you use. (You can also check out all the new features in the latest iOS 14.7, and what we're expecting in the upcoming iOS 15 release.)