Biser confirmed by Senate as NC environment secretary

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality has a permanent agency head after the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Elizabeth Biser as its secretary.

The chamber voted unanimously for Biser, who was Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s choice after Republicans formally blocked his original selection to lead the department in his second term.

Cooper had initially picked Dionne Delli-Gatti as DEQ chief, but Senate Republicans voted in June not to confirm her, citing largely what they saw as weak answers on natural gas pipelines and permitting during her confirmation hearing. Cooper and fellow Democrats said the GOP’s refusal was politically motivated.

Senators from both parties praised Biser in committee meetings last week, pleased with her responses to questions on energy policy and for a philosophy that combines both economic growth and environmental protection.

Biser is formerly a legislative lobbyist and environmental policy adviser who once worked for DEQ’s predecessor agency. Delli-Gatti still works within the department as clean energy director.

Cooper needed a replacement for first-term Secretary Michael Regan, who was picked by President Joe Biden to become U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator.

