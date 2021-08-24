Cancel
Charleston County, SC

TELUS International to set up operations in Charleston Co.

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A company that designs and builds digital solutions for global brands plans to set up operations in South Carolina’s Charleston County, state officials said Tuesday.

The $3.4 million investment by TELUS International will create nearly 1,200 new jobs by 2022, Gov. Henry McMaster said in a news release.

“We’re excited to welcome TELUS International to South Carolina and celebrate their decision to do business in our state,” McMaster said. “By creating approximately 1,200 new jobs in Charleston County, this company is making a commitment to the entire community that will make a real difference in the lives of South Carolinians, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

TELUS International provides multilingual digital customer experience and digital IT solutions to clients all over the world. The company operates in more than 25 countries and partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including technology and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s new facility will be located in North Charleston and increase the company’s capacity to meet growing customer demand. It also has operations in Folsom, California and Las Vegas.

Chief Operating Officer Chuck Koskovich said the company is thrilled to tap into the region’s talent pool. Individuals interested in joining the company should visit the company’s careers webpage.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

