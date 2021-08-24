Inside Mary Trump's Personal Life
Mary L. Trump lived a fairly quiet life until she started speaking out regarding her uncle, former President Donald Trump, during his time in office. She wrote a best-selling book that revealed intriguing Trump family insights and became a frequent guest on various talk shows. Mary did not mince words when it came to how she felt about her uncle or the experiences she'd had in the family. What she is typically far less open about, however, is her personal life.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0