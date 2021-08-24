Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Man Arrested, Accused Of Assault On Media In Capitol Insurrection

By Kristin Wells
News On 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Miami, Oklahoma, man was arrested Thursday, accused of assaulting a photographer in the breach of the United States Capitol on January 6, the U.S. Attorney's office said. Documents say 41-year-old Benjamen Burlew was captured in two videos assaulting a photographer at the U.S. Capitol. Documents say Burlew aggressively confronted the photographer who was trying to get out of the way, then pushed and shoved him down.

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Miami, OK
Miami, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Man Arrested#Of Assault On Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Rescues, power outages in aftermath of Ida

Louisiana communities battered by Hurricane Ida are facing a new danger: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat. Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving the entire city of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when power would return. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said 25,000 utility workers were in the state to help restore electricity, with more on the way. Officials say it could be weeks before electricity is restored in some spots. At least four deaths were blamed on the storm.
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida withholds funds from two districts with mask mandates

Florida’s Department of Education announced that it was withholding funds from two school districts over their mask mandates. Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced Monday that the department has withheld funds in the amount of monthly school board member salaries from Alachua and Broward county districts for implementing mask mandates that parents do not have the option to opt out of, violating a state order.

Comments / 0

Community Policy