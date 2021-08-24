Oklahoma Man Arrested, Accused Of Assault On Media In Capitol Insurrection
A Miami, Oklahoma, man was arrested Thursday, accused of assaulting a photographer in the breach of the United States Capitol on January 6, the U.S. Attorney's office said. Documents say 41-year-old Benjamen Burlew was captured in two videos assaulting a photographer at the U.S. Capitol. Documents say Burlew aggressively confronted the photographer who was trying to get out of the way, then pushed and shoved him down.www.newson6.com
