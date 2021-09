Mary Bertolero Sandermann died peacefully on Aug. 4 at the age of 97. Mary was born on June 4, 1924 in Deadwood, South Dakota, the only daughter of Fern (Wasem) and John Bertolero. She spent her childhood in South Dakota and high school years in Chicago, but 70 years of her life were here in Coronado where she lived with her husband Fritz, a Coronado boy, whom she met while they were both students at Stanford University.