Seaside Park, NJ

18-Year-Old Sent To Juvenile Detention For Seaside Shooting

By Chris Lundy
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNCHM_0bbiUMIR00
Photo courtesy Seaside Heights Scanner News

SEASIDE PARK – An 18-year-old Seaside Park man was given a four-year suspended sentence for a shooting that occurred during a robbery.

Michael Jedziniak had previously entered guilty pleas to Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, police said. He was 17 at the time of the crimes, on October 27, 2020.

Just before noon, a BMW pulled up to a Seaside Heights Police cruiser and told them one of the passengers in the car had been shot. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, treated for injuries, and released. Jedziniak had been identified as the perpetrator and was arrested without incident. He has been in the juvenile facility since then.

The State was seeking a seven-year sentence, but instead he will have an 18-month probation under the supervision of the Juvenile Intensive Supervision Program before his four years. During the probation, he must attend and successfully complete a residential program operated by the Juvenile system. After his first 18-month probation, and after his four years in a juvenile facility, he will then have another 18 months of probation supervised by the Ocean County Probation Department.

Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer acknowledged the efforts of Assistant Prosecutor Madeline Buczynski who handled the case on behalf of the State, as well as the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Regional SWAT Team, Seaside Park Police Department, Seaside Heights Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for the collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation and disposition.

Comments / 4

