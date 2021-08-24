Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

LINK Houston seeks Executive Director

By Ken Fountain
cechouston.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINK Houston, whose vision is to create a city where all Houstonians have the freedom of mobility to access the opportunities their vibrant city offers, is seeking a new Executive Director who embraces a clear understanding of community involvement, coalition building, and grassroots organizing. This is an exciting time for LINK Houston as it represents an opportunity to leverage Houston’s moment on the national stage. With plenty of momentum, community, and political support, LINK Houston offers its new leader a chance to shape urban futures in Houston, Texas, and the nation and lead LINK Houston to new levels of reach and impact. For the full job description and application instructions, visit koyapartners.com.

cechouston.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houstonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation’s bedrock retirement programs. The new projections in the annual Social Security...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy