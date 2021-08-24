LINK Houston seeks Executive Director

LINK Houston, whose vision is to create a city where all Houstonians have the freedom of mobility to access the opportunities their vibrant city offers, is seeking a new Executive Director who embraces a clear understanding of community involvement, coalition building, and grassroots organizing. This is an exciting time for LINK Houston as it represents an opportunity to leverage Houston’s moment on the national stage. With plenty of momentum, community, and political support, LINK Houston offers its new leader a chance to shape urban futures in Houston, Texas, and the nation and lead LINK Houston to new levels of reach and impact. For the full job description and application instructions, visit koyapartners.com.