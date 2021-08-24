Cancel
Public Safety

Huckster Jacob Wohl Faces $5M Federal Fine for Robocalls

By Blake Montgomery
Daily Beast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday proposed fining Jacob Wohl and his associate Jack Burkman $5 million for making more than 1,000 unsolicited robocalls. Wohl and Burkman targeted areas with high percentages of Black voters in apparent attempts to discourage them from voting by mail in the lead up to the 2020 election. They faced a lawsuit in New York, as well as Ohio and Michigan indictments. The FCC said in a press release, “The robocalls in this case, made on August 26 and September 14, 2020, used messages telling potential voters that, if they vote by mail, their ‘personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debts.’” According to the FCC, the calls identified Wohl and Burkman by name. Burkman told a New York court of the 1,141 dials, “That is our call, yes, yes.”

