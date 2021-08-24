Brewers place infielder Eduardo Escobar on 10-day injured list with hamstring strain

The Milwaukee Brewers have placed starter and Cy Young candidate Freddy Peralta on the 10 Day IL with right shoulder inflammation. It’s hardly the news anyone wanted to see, but Peralta going on the IL isn’t all too shocking. When Peralta left Wednesday’s game against the Cardinals in the 3rd inning after striking out at the plate, things did not look good. The Brewers pulled out an incredible victory, which helped ease the pain of the loss of Peralta, but fans cautiously waited for an update on Peralta.