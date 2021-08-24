Brewers place infielder Eduardo Escobar on 10-day injured list with hamstring strain
The first-place Brewers announced Tuesday that corner infielder Eduardo Escobar has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. Escobar, a 32-year-old switch hitter, was acquired by the Brewers just a few days before the trade deadline to fortify their offense and he has been a quality bat in the lineup since. In 21 games for the Brewers, he's hitting .280 with a 110 OPS+. Escobar was less than a month removed from playing in his first All-Star Game when the Brewers got him from the Diamondbacks.www.cbssports.com
