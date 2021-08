Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced new measures to combat the COVID-19 Delta variant and updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating the virus. Speaking at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine, the Governor announced she will be working with localities, the state health department and the Public Health and Health Planning Council in the days ahead to put in place mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated public and charter school employees, and to establish a vaccination requirement for all staff at state-regulated facilities and congregate settings. The governor announced $65 million will be available to local health departments across the state to support the quick and reliable distribution of booster shots.