Packers' King moving forward after rough end to 2020 season

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. — After ending his 2020 season with a disappointing performance in the NFC championship game, cornerback Kevin King stayed with the Green Bay Packers rather than leaving via free agency. This preseason, King has not only been battling back from a hamstring injury, he's also been competing...

