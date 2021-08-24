Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, McHenry by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois. Target Area: Boone; McHenry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern McHenry and northeastern Boone Counties through 445 PM CDT At 421 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Capron, or near Harvard, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Harvard, Capron and Chemung. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

