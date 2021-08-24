Feline Fur Gets a Bad Rap for Causing Cat Allergies, but This Protein Is the Real Villain

Is there really a such thing as a hypoallergenic cat?. Sneezing, itchy eyes, itchy skin, runny nose, stuffy nose, hives, and even asthma symptoms like difficulty breathing or shortness of breath--all those unpleasant reactions are typical signs of an allergy to cats. When your immune system overreacts, allergy symptoms can make even the strongest among us run to the antihistamines and decongestants. While pet allergies are fairly common in general, cat allergies are twice as common as dog allergies. That's bad news for many kitty lovers out there, especially if they'd like to avoid allergy shots, allergists, or expensive vacuum cleaners and HEPA filters. But before you give up your dream of parenting a Persian in favor of a Cornish rex or one of the other supposedly "hypoallergenic" cats, read on for the lowdown on cat allergies and the truth about "low-allergy cat breeds" and "low-shedding cats."