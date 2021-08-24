Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 322 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Radar indicates between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sacramento, Weed and Hay Canyon. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.