Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Launches on PS5 today

The long wait for Psychonauts 2 will soon come to an end. Double Fine reported that the game has gone gold and thus officially finished work on the title. We've known the release date of Psychonauts 2 for a long time, but after so many years of waiting for the sequel of the iconic platform game, one could wonder if the launch really will go without another delay. Fortunately, these fears turned out to be unfounded. Double Fine Productions has officially finished work on the second installment of Psychonauts and the game has gone gold. In other words, the title will be released as planned.