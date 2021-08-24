Fayette Man Accused of Stealing Thousands in Money and Jewelry

Police are looking for the driver of a car that led police on a pursuit that started in Schuyler County Sunday morning and ended in the city of Ithaca. Ithaca Police received word from the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office that one of their road patrol deputies was in pursuit of a vehicle that failed to yield and would likely enter the Tompkins County city. That heads-up gave Ithaca Police time to clear all traffic from 400 Elmira Road to the area of Seneca and Meadow Streets. The chase did enter city limits but was terminated a short time later out of concerns for other motorists in the area. The suspect’s vehicle was later found abandoned in the area of West State and Brindley Streets.