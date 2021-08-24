Fayette Man Accused of Stealing Thousands in Money and Jewelry
Authorities in Seneca County have arrested a 36-year old Fayette man on two felony counts of grand larceny. Derek Baker is accused of stealing more than $7,000.00 from the bank account of a Town of Fayette resident over a two-month period earlier this year. He is also accused of stealing almost $6,800.00 in jewelry from the same victim and used their EZ Pass without permission and charged over $200.00 in tolls.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
