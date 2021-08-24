'Summer of Disney Plus' Event Sprinkles Magic in London With 'Loki,' 'Soul'-Inspired Party
Launching at the outset of a pandemic in the U.K. meant Disney Plus didn’t have a chance to throw a party when the streaming service debuted in March 2020. It’s something the U.K. arm of the House of Mouse were quick to rectify, inviting media and a sprinkle of celebrities to West London for a “Summer of Disney Plus” party just a month after the U.K. eased pandemic-induced restrictions on social gatherings.www.seattlepi.com
Comments / 0