When I saw the artwork of Bisa Butler advertised I knew we had to see her exhibit at the Chicago Art Institute. I’ve seen a lot of art in my day, but never art like this. An Afro American woman, Butler depicts scenes of black people on quilts. Simply put, it’s stunning–some of the best artwork I’ve ever seen. I told Ginnie we had to get to Chicago to see this. She agreed. We debated how to get there. Amtrak? Too unreliable. Drive? In downtown Chicago? Gulp. Let’s do it! It would be a birthday treat for us both. My birthday is July 28, Ginnie’s is August 28. We decided to splurge and do the town. We’re not getting any younger.