Obituaries

David “Adam” McGraw

thesalemnewsonline.com
 6 days ago

Funeral service for David “Adam” McGraw will be at 12 p.m. August 28, 2021 at Wilson Mortuary Chapel, Salem. Mr. McGraw died August 22, 2021 in Salem at the age of 46 years. Survivors include his children, Mercedes McGraw and Noah Rhodes, Salem; Kirstin McGraw, Salem; Landon McGraw, Salem; and...

www.thesalemnewsonline.com

#Wilson Mortuary Chapel
NewsBreak
Obituaries
ourherald.com

David Wakefield

Randolph—David A. Wakefield, 84, a lifetime Randolph resident, died early Monday morning, August 16, 2021 at his home. He was born July 7, 1937 in Randolph; the son of Arthur M. and Merta E. (Wight) Wakefield. He attended school in West Brookfield and Randolph, graduating from St. Johnsbury Trade School in 1957. David was married to Lois Ann Trask on […]
Texarkana Gazette

MARY ADAMS

Mary Rhodes Adams died in her home in Rosston, Arkansas on August 11, 2021. She was 66 years old. Mary was born October 3,1954. She was a graduate of Prescott High School and Red River Vocational-Technical School. She was committed to her life partner and love of her life Iris Lane for 16 years. She was medically semi-retired, handling accounting for Rainbow Road, LLC, and caring for her three cats Skunk, Hummer, and Little Mama, as well as her puppy, Freckles. She loved gardening and nature, enjoying landscaping and walks around the rural property she shared with Iris. She was also an avid reader. Mary is survived by her life partner, Iris, of Rosston, Arkansas; their son, Charlie Adams, of Melbourne, Florida; special cousin Kay Brzeski; other cousins Mary Worley, Fredia Brown, Brenda Stanley, and Tammy Watson; Aunt Anne Greenhaw; niece Blake Sneed; and numerous other relatives. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mable Rhodes; sister Brenda Hart; and granddaughter Phenyx Adams. There will be a small, private memorial service held in celebration of Mary's life on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the home she shared with Iris. Register at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.
pinecountynews.com

David Pixley

David Henry Pixley, a lifetime resident of Pine City (Grasston), passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, after a 2½ year battle with cancer. He was 62 years old. David was born to Vincent and Dorothy (Stoffel) Pixley on Dec. 13, 1958. Following...
Natchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
jacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
walterborolive.com

Jodi Addison-Taylor

Mrs. Jodi Addison-Taylor, Delta #178, 50, of Cottageville, entered into eternal rest Tuesday afternoon, August 17, 2021 at Colleton Medical Center. Born August 29, 1970 in Walterboro, she was the daughter of the late Reginald H. Addison and Lynder Reeves Addison. Jodi retired as a Lieutenant from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. She was a member of Maple Cane Baptist Church, where she had worked with the youth group. She had also worked with the Colleton County Coroner’s Office. She had also owned and operated “Kids Zone” Daycare in Cottageville.
mybuckhannon.com

Shannon Paul Helmick

Shannon Paul Helmick, 45, of Buckhannon, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Weston, W.Va. on November 7, 1975, a son of Larry Helmick of Weston and Mary Lowther Newbanks and stepfather Frank of Mineral Wells, W.Va. He was united in marriage on December 21, 1996, to Adelaide “Addie” Terry Helmick who survives. He is also survived by four daughters: Alexis Courtney-Kelley and husband Matthew of Bridgeport, Cassandra Helmick and fiancé Homer Brown of Buckhannon, Desiree Helmick and fiancé Colten Foster of Buckhannon, and Elizabeth Helmick of Buckhannon; three grandchildren: Nevaeh, Aubree, and Landon Kelley; two brothers: Robert Helmick of Eugene, Ore. and Dave Helmick and wife Nicki of Weston; two sisters: Teresa Bosley of Weston and Joanie Rice and husband Tim of Wallace, W.Va.; one stepbrother Doug Moore and wife Amy of Buckhannon; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.
Fulton, MOFulton Sun

Matthew Douglas Johnson

Matthew Douglas Johnson, 35, of Fulton, was called to his heavenly home on August 16, 2021, following a valiant battle against cancer. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona on August 24, 1985, to Grover C. Johnson III and Laura Gail (Ward) Ponder. On July 7, 2007, Matthew married Jennifer L. (Hoell) Johnson who survives his passing. Matthew was a strong believer in God and had a solid relationship with Jesus. Even when he had questions, he knew God was big enough to handle them. Matt tried hard to reflect Christ's character in his daily life as a husband, father, friend, and human. Matthew was a proud father. He loved being with his kids; biking, adventuring, playing board games, video games, and sharing his love for movies and music. He was selfless enough to allow his wife to work out of the home and made it his top priority to be home with his kids. He was very blessed by his military career and proud to be a Marine. Following his time in the service, he earned his Bachelor's degree in Business, but kept continuously learning. Matthew was a black belt in karate and enjoyed teaching at the YMCA. He was a certified handgun instructor, taught learn-to-carry classes, and was adamant about gun safety and firearms education. Along with collecting firearms, he enjoyed building them. Matthew worked part-time at Modern Arms to feed his love for guns and the firearm industry. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jennifer and their children, Gabriel Aldrick, Timothy Brennan, and Lauragwen Adelaide "Addie"; parents, Grover C. Johnson III (Mary) of Osage Beach, and Laura Gail Ponder (Ed) of Russellville; brothers, Grover C. Johnson IV of Osage Beach, and Ryan Ponder of Whiteman Air Force Base; sisters, Amanda Wilbers (Kyle) of Taos, Vicky Wieberg (Bryan) of Russellville, Beth Groll (Dustin) of Osage Beach, and Colleen Jansen (Curtis) of Bonnots Mill; paternal grandmother, Leona Johnson of McGirk, and maternal grandparents, Glenda Rose of Russellville, and Ronald and Linda Ward of Springfield; and many nieces and nephews. Matthew was preceded in death by brother, Aaron Ponder; and grandparents, Grover Johnson II, and Ralph Rose. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Woodcrest Chapel in Columbia, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to KCA School Building Fund, Mercury One, Operation Underground Railroad, The Nazarene Fund, and Hostetter Ministries, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251. The family encourages friends and family to leave their stories of Matthew at www.maupinfuneralhome.com to be shared with his children.
WSJM

Michelle Hogan

Michelle Hogan 52 formerly of Benton Harbor, transitioned on July 29, 2021, in Knoxville, TN. A full obituary is pending. Arrangements have been entrusted to Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor. Services. VISITATION. Saturday. August 21, 2021. 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Union Memorial AME Church. 911 S. Crystal Ave.
presspublications.com

Phyllis Louise Bensch

Phyllis Louise Bensch of Oak Harbor was called to her eternal rest on August 18, 2021, at her home at the age of 99. The daughter of Arnold and Esther (Hille) Krukemyer, she was born on July 2, 1922, on the family farm near Pemberville, Ohio. On June 27, 1946, she married Carl Bensch of Oak Harbor, who preceded her in death in 2016. They operated a grain farm west of Oak Harbor for nearly 50 years following their marriage.
bethanyclipper.com

LaRae Read 1945-2021

Bethany, MO: LaRae Read, 75, Bethany, MO passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at her home. She was born on December 14, 1945 in Trenton, Missouri the daughter of Ray and Lura (Powell) Ellis. She grew up in and around Melbourne and Gilman City and then moved to Bethany in 1998.
Lamar, MOLamar Democrat

DANIEL LYNN JENKINS

Daniel Lynn Jenkins, 30, of Lamar, Missouri, passed on to his next adventure on Thursday, July 29, at his parent’s home with his family loving on him. Dan was born August 29, 1990, in Springfield, Missouri, to Dennis Lynn Jenkins and Kathryn Mary (Finley) Jenkins. His family returned to Lamar in June 1991 and he graduated from Lamar High School in 2009. Dan was stoked to be a woodworker at Meek's Door Shop Production in Lockwood. He was a member of Sound Tribe Sector 9 (STS 9) family and was the founder of Hot Ham World Wide.
Morgantown, WVThe Dominion Post

Gerald Reeves

On June 25, 2021, everyone’s best friend, Gerald Reeves left this world and made his way to the next. Incapable of using his “inside” voice, the heavenly greeting committee heard him from a mile away. Gerry is survived by his sister-in-law Cathern (Reeves) Henline; nephew, Colin Reeves; and niece, Jordyn...
TribTown.com

Edward Lloyd Howard

Edward Lloyd Howard, 72, of Seymour, passed away on August 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. He was born in 1949 to the late Edward H. and Dorothy E. (Cronquist) Howard in Rhode Island. Edward was the retired owner of Seymour Auto Supply and Ed’s Golf Carts. He moved around often since his dad was an officer of the United States Navy. The place he spoke of the most was Kwajalein Island (Marshall) Islands. While there, they hunted shells and loved the beach life. The family settled in Seymour after his father retired from the Navy. Ed went to work for his father at Seymour Auto Supply for many years until he purchased the business from him.
Republic

Kathleen R. Smith

Kathleen R. Smith, 89, of Columbus, passed from this life at 6:39am, August 3, 2021, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. Mrs. Smith was the widow of Normand C. Smith. Arrangements are incomplete at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
Fairmont, WVThe Dominion Post

Tripp Clayton

Tripp Marshall Clayton, beautiful baby boy of Chelsea Nicole (Swiger) Clayton and Tyler Ray Clayton, gained his little angel wings on Saturday Aug. 14 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, David and Tammy Swiger; paternal grandparents, Debbie and...
Norton, VACoalfield.com

DANA STEVEN CARTER

Dana Steven Carter “Steve”, 66, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer at Norton Community Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Steve loved the Lord and fought the good fight. He was deeply loved by his family. He was...
Mount Vernon News

Lynn Agapi-Gilligan

GAMBIER – There will be a celebration of the life of Lynn Agapi-Gilligan on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in our backyard at 401 Gaskin Ave., Gambier, at 5 p.m. To honor those who are immunocompromised as Lynn has been, we will hold the service outside. We ask you to wear a mask and if you are unvaccinated we ask you to keep a very safe distance. Please dress casually because we surely will. To those of you who have known Lynn,you already know that she was devoted, determined, compassionate, and fierce. Lynn was born to be a social worker and she graduated with a Masters of Social Work from the University of Louisville. She then spent the next 34 years of her life seeing to the needs of children, families, and survivors of domestic abuse. Lynn was the recipient of local and national awards for her work, but she was fulfilled by the victories of the people she served. Lynn was even more devoted to her family. She encouraged us to be the best people we can be – and she never let us forget it. Her loss leaves an immense hole in our lives. By her example we will try to fill it with kindness and love.
Sun-Journal

Mayo and Ward wed

BETHEL — A Justice of the Peace performed the wedding of Ariel Marie Mayo and Lawrence. on June 22, at the Stonybrook Campground. The bride is the daughter of Michelle and Jim Bonsey. Her grandparents are Marc and Charlotte Mayo. The groom is the son of Tammy White and late...
Pulaski, VANRVNews

McNally, Robert Frank

Robert Frank McNally passed away August 17, 2021 at English Meadows in Blacksburg VA. He was 94 years old. Robert was born in June 3, 1927 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of the late Mary Billings and Nicholas John McNally. He grew up in Winter Park, FL and Bristol VA. He attended Bristol Virginia High School and was a member of the All-City football team. Before graduating in 1947, Robert served two years in the US Navy and was stationed in Peleliu Island in the South Pacific.

