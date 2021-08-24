Cancel
Lafayette Hill, PA

GOLF: Back in the Swing of Things, La Salle takes on St. Joseph's Prep in Early League Match-Up

By Johnny Murray
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLafayette Hill, PA - With a thunderstorm looming, the La Salle Explorers took on St. Joseph’s Prep at Whitemarsh Valley Country Club on Monday afternoon. Due to the heavy rains over the weekend, the course was very wet causing the coaches to play a unique format of holes called “the high nine." This format consisted of the highest holes on the property being played with the teams finishing at the 18th hole.

