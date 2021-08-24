Augusta school board approves higher millage, increasing property taxes for some
Richmond County Board of Education approved increasing millage for Fiscal Year 2022, which raises property taxes for select residents. The board approved raising the rate from last year's 18.419 mills to 19.312 mills during a special called meeting on Tuesday. Millage is a tax rate that, when multiplied against the assessed value of a property, gives the amount of property tax that must be paid. The school district's Chief Financial Officer Bobby Smith said, under the new rate, a resident with a home valued at $125,000 with homestead exemption would see a $40.19 increase on annual taxes. However, only residents whose homes were not reassessed will see higher taxes.www.augustachronicle.com
