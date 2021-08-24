Cancel
Short on details but long on philosophy, alliance of Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 sends message to SEC: Back off

By Dennis Dodd
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShort on details but long on philosophy, the anticipated three-conference alliance between the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 landed with a bit of a thud Tuesday. The leagues revealed they have an agreement without a contract that is sort of a response to the SEC being … the SEC. Still...

SEC's Greg Sankey, Big 12's Bob Bowlsby respond to Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 announcing alliance formation

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby have responded to Tuesday's announcement of an alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences. That alliance, created in the aftermath of the SEC's power move to poach Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12, was short on details from its three commissioners. However, it covered broad philosophical topics such as scheduling and governance.
Kaleb Glenn, 2023 four-star, cuts list to 4

Kaleb Glenn, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Louisville (Ky.) Male School tells On3 he is down to four schools – Tennessee, Texas A&M, Louisville, and Indiana. Glenn has taken unofficial visits to both Louisville and Indiana. He’s also set three official visits. He’ll be at Louisville on Sept. 18, Indiana on Oct. 2nd, and Texas A&M on Oct. 8-10. Glenn also had an official visit set up for Tennessee on Sept. 11 but it will have to be rescheduled due to him having to take the ACT that day.
The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Message For Nebraska Fans

The Nebraska football program began its 2021 season in disappointing fashion on Saturday afternoon at Illinois. The Cornhuskers couldn’t overcome a massive third quarter deficit and dropped their third season opener in four years, 30-23. Fans laid most of the blame at the feet of head coach Scott Frost, who...
College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Nebraska News

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football fans woke up to some unfortunate news about the state of the program. According to a new report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is investigating head coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” the report states.
Game of the Year? Kirk Herbstreit names 'must-see' matchup this season in SEC

There are several big games across the SEC this season, and plenty will have a say in the national championship picture. But of those matchups, 1 stands out from a national perspective. ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit names is the Alabama at Texas A&M game, and even labeled it a “Must-See...
Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
Adios, UT and OU; hello, Big Texas Conference

Let’s call it the Big Texas Conference, the BTC. Twelve teams, divided into East and West divisions. In the East: Baylor, SMU, Houston, Rice, Texas State and Sam Houston. Total enrollment: 138,000 (as of 2019). Three of the seven largest public universities in Texas that play football, three major private university rivals.
Tim Tebow Net Worth: Here's How Little He Earned In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May worth $920,000 for one year. Despite being in the league since 2010, the NFL athlete has made very little off his contracts. From his decade-long career, Tebow has only earned less than $10 million in...
Ohio State Football player medically retires

Ohio State Buckeyes long snapper Roen McCullough (94) celebrates with Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Blake Haubeil (95) after Haubeil successfully kicked an onside kick during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch] Osu19mary Jb 06.

