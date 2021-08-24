Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

US Forest Service working to restore Idaho’s state tree

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19issQ_0bbiQHjy00

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is trying to bring back Idaho's state tree to its former prominence.

Western white pine were wiped out in the early to mid-1900s by a fungus that arrived from Europe in 1910.

But efforts starting in 1950 to grow white pine trees resistant to the blister rust fungus are continuing at the Forest Service's Coeur d'Alene Nursery, in northern Idaho.

Forest Service geneticist Mary Frances Mahalovich says the nursery can produce trees that are about 66% resistant to blister rust.

White pine was once a dominant species in Idaho.

The trees are prized by loggers because they grow fast, tall and straight.

The post US Forest Service working to restore Idaho’s state tree appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Lewiston, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Pine Trees#Fungus#Us Forest Service#Ap#The U S Forest Service#The Forest Service#Coeur D Alene Nursery#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Environmental group outbids rancher for Idaho grazing lease

By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An environmental group that wants to end public-land grazing has outbid a rancher in central Idaho for a grazing lease on state land that includes habitat for bull trout and steelhead. Western Watersheds Project’s bid of $8,200 last week won the 20-year grazing lease on 620 The post Environmental group outbids rancher for Idaho grazing lease appeared first on Local News 8.
Posted by
KIFI Local News 8

COVID-19 media briefing set Tuesday

The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. (MDT) Tuesday. The post COVID-19 media briefing set Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
Public HealthPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Gov. Little launches COVID-19 antibody treatment centers, directs relief funds to increase hospital capacity

As Idaho hospitals continue to be overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, limiting healthcare access for everyone, Governor Brad Little announced Thursday he is taking additional steps to assist Idahoans and relieve the growing burden on our healthcare system. The post Gov. Little launches COVID-19 antibody treatment centers, directs relief funds to increase hospital capacity appeared first on Local News 8.
Posted by
KIFI Local News 8

Wolves in Idaho, Montana could get federal oversight

Two conservation groups are asking the Biden administration to immediately reinstate a federal monitoring program to oversee the management of gray wolves in Idaho and Montana following changes in wolf hunting laws in the two states intended to drastically reduce wolf numbers. The post Wolves in Idaho, Montana could get federal oversight appeared first on Local News 8.
Posted by
KIFI Local News 8

Drive-up COVID-19 test site reopens in Pocatello

Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is partnering with Idaho State University and Express Lab to once again conduct drive-up COVID-19 PCR and rapid testing. The post Drive-up COVID-19 test site reopens in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
Posted by
KIFI Local News 8

EIDS hosts Dash for Down Syndrome

On Saturday, Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect (EIDS) hosted their annual Dash for Down Syndrome race and community celebration at Snake River Landing. The post EIDS hosts Dash for Down Syndrome appeared first on Local News 8.

Comments / 0

Community Policy