Bursting At the Seams, High Springs School Faces Unprecedented Overcrowding

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ Like much of Florida, Alachua County has seen its share of growth in the past 20 years, especially in the smaller outlying communities in the western portion of the county. As more people move into the area, housing growth escalates and new business open to serve the increasing population. While governments at the county and local levels plan and oftentimes struggle to keep up with burgeoning demand, school systems also are not immune to the impacts of increasing populations.