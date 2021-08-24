Cancel
Troy, MI

Custom-made pickup truck is built to last

By Maria Allard
candgnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMETRO DETROIT — What started out as “a big, old, ugly truck” was transformed into a shiny, custom-built vehicle when Michael Loudermilk flexed his mechanical skills. With help from his son, Jason Loudermilk, Michael combined a 1940 International cab with parts of a 1993 Ford Explorer — including a chassis and drivetrain — to build his own pickup truck. The project began several years ago when Michael’s father, Charles Loudermilk, found the front cab, minus the truck’s body, via a neighbor in Commerce Township.

