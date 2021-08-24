Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Business Highlights: Budget deal, Nasdaq 15,000

By The Associated Press
Connecticut Post
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic leaders have compromised with moderates and muscled President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle. The 220-212 vote Tuesday hoped to end a standoff that halted proceedings but signaled challenges ahead. A band of moderate lawmakers was threatening to withhold their support for the $3.5 trillion plan. They were demanding the House first approve a $1 trillion public works package that’s already passed the Senate. House leaders are offering them a Sept. 27 date for a vote on the bipartisan bill as a compromise. Tuesday’s votes is a key first step toward approval of the broader Biden package this fall.

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Ap#House#Democratic#Senate#Occidental Petroleum#Valero Energy#Treasury#The Commerce Department#Walt Disney World#Chevron To Cvs#Best Buy Co#Target#Macy#Americans#Boeing#Spark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
StocksHerald & Review

Stocks waver as market looks to end August in the green

Stocks were wavering between small gains and losses in midday trading Thursday, as the market looks to close out August solidly in the green. The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 11:25 a.m. Eastern after being down slightly most of the morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.2%.
MarketsStreet.Com

Energy Sector, Powell Speak, Labor Market, Booster Shots, Trading Kratos Defense

One week ends, another begins. A strong week in terms of equity index performance strengthened ahead of, as well as in response to, the virtual Jackson Hole address made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The current week will yet again be a week of anticipation as traders await this Friday's BLS survey data for August employment. Capital flowed into all corners of the equity space, however, the separation in this performance clearly favored more cyclical groups or groups more dependent upon an economy that would still be in the growth phase of the business cycle.
Income Taxcrowdfundinsider.com

Biden Administration Plans to Increase Taxes on 2.1 Million Small Businesses

The Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council (SBE Council) is warning that the Biden Administrations’ tax plan would raise taxes on 2.1 million small businesses – in contrast to the Administrations’ claims. Last week, the White House issued a Fact Sheet on the plan claiming the tax proposal will “protect 97...
StocksKenosha News.com

Modest gains nudge Nasdaq above 15,000 for the first time

Wall Street delivered more milestones Tuesday after a modest pickup in stocks nudged the S&P 500 to an all-time high and the Nasdaq composite climbed above 15,000 for the first time. The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2% after a relatively quiet day in the market. Banks and a mix...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures trade tentatively after Nasdaq closes above 15,000

U.S. equity futures were trading with small gains ahead of the Wednesday session on Wall Street, the day after the Nasdaq closed above the 15,000 level for the first time. The major futures indexes suggested a gain of 0.1% for the Nasdaq at the opening bell. Investors will be looking...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Nasdaq Hits 15,000: These 2 Stocks Paved the Way Higher

The Nasdaq jumped above 15,000 for the first time. CrowdStrike Holdings got a boost from becoming a member of an elite group. Airbnb made a humanitarian gesture. Tuesday was another good day for the stock market, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) cracked through a key milestone, rising above 15,000 for the first time. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was up more than half a percent, putting in a stronger performance than most of its fellow stock market benchmarks.
Congress & Courtsclick orlando

House moderates offered deal to ease Biden budget standoff

FILE - In his Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance program in San Francisco. Nine moderate House Democrats are trying to upend leaders' plans for enacting President Joe Bidens multi-trillion-dollar domestic agenda. This week, they face a showdown. The nine are outnumbered and their partys most powerful leaders are against them - Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (AP Photo/Nick Otto, File)
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. S&P 500 set to open at a record after closing just shy. U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday, one day after a strong rally led by reopening names as the FDA gave full approval to Pfizer's Covid vaccine. The Nasdaq closed at a record. The S&P 500 finished just shy of a new high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday ended less than 1% away from its latest record close last week. The approval of Pfizer's two-shot vaccine was seen as clearing the path for more mandates in the face of the spread of the delta variant.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Nasdaq 15,000: Just another stock-market number or something else?

The popular index that was launched back in 1971 has been considered a bellwether for the information technology sector, the future of the American economy, and it is ringing up a notable round-number milestone on Tuesday that it took its sister index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, more than half-century to achieve.
StocksNBC Chicago

Stocks Rally to Start the Week, Nasdaq Closes at Record After Pfizer Vaccine Approval

Stocks finished higher Monday following a volatile week on Wall Street, led by reopening stocks as the Food and Drug Administration approved its first Covid-19 vaccine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 215.63 points, or 0.6%, to 35,335.71. The S&P 500 added 0.8% to reach 4,479.53. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose about 1.5% to 14,942.65.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise slightly to 0.10 in July from previous reading of 0.09. The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for August is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Growth rates...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy as the $1 Trillion Flows In

Now that Congress has passed the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation, it won’t be long before picks and shovels are in the ground. And that’s good news for infrastructure stocks. The infrastructure bill allocates $550 billion in new federal investments in America’s infrastructure over the coming five years, including $110 billion...
Posted by
BGR.com

A fourth stimulus check up to $2,000 is coming if you live in one of these 4 states

In real estate, the three-word mantra that often makes the difference between success and failure is location, location, location. The same can also be said for what’s happening in the US right now when it comes to the inevitability (or not) of more stimulus checks, and where they’re being sent. Things are stalled at the moment at the federal level, in terms of a fourth round of payments. The third wave of checks, for $1,400, is still making its way to recipients. And stimulus checks in the form of child tax credit payments have also begun. All of which is to...
Posted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

S&P 500, Nasdaq notch more records even as the Dow slips

Gains for several Big Tech stocks helped push the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite to more record highs on Wall Street Monday, even as weakness elsewhere in the market sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average and small-company stocks lower. The S&P 500 also set a record high last Friday...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Marketsfxempire.com

Dollar Bulls Withdraw, Triggered By An Anti-Hawkish U.S Fed

The dollar plunged recently after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested in a highly predicted speech that the U.S central bank could taper its massive support for the economy by the end of the year, not as quickly as many in the market had anticipated. He said that maximum employment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy