Business Highlights: Budget deal, Nasdaq 15,000
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic leaders have compromised with moderates and muscled President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle. The 220-212 vote Tuesday hoped to end a standoff that halted proceedings but signaled challenges ahead. A band of moderate lawmakers was threatening to withhold their support for the $3.5 trillion plan. They were demanding the House first approve a $1 trillion public works package that’s already passed the Senate. House leaders are offering them a Sept. 27 date for a vote on the bipartisan bill as a compromise. Tuesday’s votes is a key first step toward approval of the broader Biden package this fall.www.ctpost.com
Comments / 0