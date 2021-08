It is time for the travel industry to act on sustainability, according to participants in a United States Tour Operator Association Town Hall, held virtually and in person. Cathleen Johnson, a consultant who was formerly with Edelman Travel, moderated the event and told attendees that even though they have been through a year of “hell” and continue to struggle through the pandemic, it is important to move toward sustainability because it is the right thing to do; customers are demanding it; and perhaps, most important, it will preserve the very assets that customers are traveling to experience.